ajc logo
X

Greece slams Turkey's temporary entry ban on official

National & World News
By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkish authorities to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of the European Union’s Committee of the Regions, said Turkish authorities did not provide a reason for denying him entry Saturday and keeping him in a room for over six hours.

“We unequivocally condemn the unacceptable and totally unjustified detention and entry ban imposed on the governor of Central Macedonia by the Turkish authorities in Izmir,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said.

In the end, after protests by both Greece and the EU, Turkey lifted the entry ban, but Tzitzikostas decided to leave anyway and not attend the 13th plenary session of the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly, a body over which he presides, on Monday and Tuesday.

Greek-Turkish relations are going through a tense period, with Turkish officials from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on down making frequent bellicose statements. Erdogan has refused to speak to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, even though both are NATO allies.

Greek officials attribute the heightened tensions to Erdogan facing a difficult reelection next year amid Turkey's severe economic woes.

“If we had inflation running at 85% in Greece, I would also be trying to change the subject,” Mitsotakis said this week.

—-

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: GOP like ‘crabs in a bucket’ after David Ralston’s decision
8h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk

Credit: GBI

Man killed by DeKalb police marks 100th officer-involved shooting GBI investigates
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Anonymous

Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
10m ago
Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now
11m ago
Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
19h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top