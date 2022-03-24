Greece signs new arms deals with France worth $4.4 billion

France backed Athens’ positions during a naval tense standoff in 2020 with Turkey over oil and gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. In Paris last year, the leaders of Greece and France signed a security assistance pact that will include closer cooperation between forces of the two countries.

Parly’s visit coincided with a build up of NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean largely in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the signing ceremony, the two defense ministers visited the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, anchored off the port of Piraeus, near Athens.

French jets on the carrier will also take part in an annual military parade in Athens Friday to mark the national day, an event that Parly will attend.

Late Thursday, protesters backed by the Greek Communist Party staged a demonstration in the port of Piraeus against the arms deal as well as Greece’s involvement in NATO’s response to the war in Ukraine. The protest ended peacefully.

Caption The silhouette of a member of the French Navy is seen as he stands on a French Navy Rafale fighter jet, onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, off the shore of the Faliro suburb, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Greece signed agreements with France and two French contractors worth some 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to purchase three navy frigates and six additional Rafale fighter jets, as Athens continues to strengthen its armed forces in response to tension with neighbor Turkey. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)

