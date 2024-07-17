Nation & World News

Greece shuts Acropolis, 2 firefighters killed in Italy as southern Europe swelters in a heat wave

A woman poses for a photo in front Caryatid statues that prop up the porch of the 5th century B.C. Erechtheion temple, as at the background is seen smoke from a fire , during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill , in Athens, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A woman poses for a photo in front Caryatid statues that prop up the porch of the 5th century B.C. Erechtheion temple, as at the background is seen smoke from a fire , during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill , in Athens, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
By ELENA BECATOROS and COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A heat wave across southern Europe forced authorities in Greece to close the Acropolis Wednesday for several hours and two firefighters died while putting out a fire in the Basilicata region in southern Italy, Italian authorities said.

Italy added Palermo, Sicily, to the list of 13 cities in the country with a severe heat warning. Elderly people in the city of Verona were urged to stay indoors, while sprinklers were set up to cool passersby.

Greece’s Culture Ministry ordered the closure of the Acropolis — the country’s biggest cultural attraction — from midday for five hours.

Tourists hoping to visit the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis queued early in the morning to beat the worst of the heat, while the Red Cross handed chilled bottled water and information fliers to those waiting in line.

“We got it done and got out quick, and now we’re going to some air conditions and some more libation and enjoy the day,” said Toby Dunlap, who was visiting from Pennsylvania and had just toured the Acropolis. “But it’s hot up there, it really is. If you don’t come prepared, you’re going to sweat.”

Meteorologists said the hot air from Africa was forecast to continue through Sunday, with heat wave temperatures expected to peak at 43 degrees C (109 F).

In Albania, the heat led the government to reschedule working hours for civil servants, making it easier for some to work from home. Neighboring North Macedonia struggled with dozens of wildfires that had broken out in the previous 24 hours. One major blaze stretched across nearly 30 kilometers (21 miles). Firefighting aircraft from Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania and Turkey responded to the country's call for assistance.

In western Turkey, firefighters — aided by more than a dozen water-dropping aircraft — managed to bring a wildfire near the town of Bergama under control several hours after it ignited. The cause of the blaze, which was fanned by strong winds, was not immediately known.

The municipality of Turkey's largest city Istanbul issued a heat warning on Tuesday, saying temperatures would rise between 3-6 degrees C (5.4-10.8 degrees F) above seasonal norms until July 28.

Several Spanish cities, including Granada and Toledo, are bracing for temperatures as high as 44 degrees C (111 F) forecast for later in the week in the country’s hottest spots in the south.

___

Barry reported from Milan, Italy. Srdjan Nedeljkovic in Athens, Greece, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey and Llazar Semini in Amsterdam contributed to this report.

___

This story corrects Fahrenheit conversion to 5.4-10.8 degrees F.

A woman poses for a photo with smoke from a fire at the background, during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill, in Athens, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A woman drinks water in front of the ancient Parthenon Temple during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill , in Athens, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of Greece was also sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit).(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tourists wait for a bus under the sun in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A woman sunbathes in a park in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

