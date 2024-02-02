Greece sells 30% stake in Athens airport operator, drawing strong investor interest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece completed a major privatization Friday, selling its 30% stake in the biggest airport operator in the tourism-reliant country during an initial public offering, officials said.

Shares in Athens International Airport are expected to begin trading on the Athens stock exchange starting Wednesday, the airport said in a statement.

Finance Minister Costis Hadzidakis said the listing of a new blue chip stock would provide a strong boost to Greek capital markets.