Greece seeks 'win-win' deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told U.K. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty that Athens seeks a “win-win” solution with the British Museum, where ancient Greek marble works that originally decorated the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis are displayed.

The talks in Athens also touched on other bilateral and European issues. They came days after a Greek newspaper reported the British Museum's chairperson held secret discussions with Greece's prime minister about the return of the 5th century B.C. sculptures in the museum's collection. The rest of the surviving works are in the Acropolis Museum in Athens.