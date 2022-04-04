Scuffles at Greek court over woman charged with killing girl

A panel of senior coroners is also leading a review into the deaths of the suspect’s two other daughters: a 3-year-old from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.

Police had to fend off aggressive onlookers Monday at a court complex in the Greek capital to lead the suspect into the a public prosecutor's office to present her defense.

Several in the crowd ‒ some of whom were awaiting trial for separate alleged offenses ‒ chanted "Death! Death!″ as they tried to break through the police cordon. Greece has long abolished capital punishment.

Authorities have not identified the woman, but her lawyers have named her as Roula Pispirigou from the southern port city of Patras.

Caption A 33-year-old woman, right with the hood of her coat up, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court, in Athens, Greece, Monday, April 4, 2022. Under heavy police guard, a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her hospitalized daughter was led to court in Athens for an arraignment Monday, as authorities investigate the deaths of her two other daughters. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Caption A 33-year-old woman, right with the hood of her coat up, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court, in Athens, Greece, Monday, April 4, 2022. Under heavy police guard, a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her hospitalized daughter was led to court in Athens for an arraignment Monday, as authorities investigate the deaths of her two other daughters. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis