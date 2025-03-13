Greece says ambitious Mediterranean power cable project is on track despite setbacks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The future of an ambitious electricity cable linking the power grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel by the end of the decade is on track despite a series of setbacks, Greece's Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said Thursday.

"The Great Sea Interconnector will be completed as planned. We are taking steps to ensure there are no obstacles to its progress," Gerapetritis said after a meeting in Athens with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts, Gideon Saar and Constantinos Kombos.

The 1.9-billion-euro ($2.06 billion) project, backed by European Union funding, aims to link the power grids of the three Mediterranean nations through a submarine power cable. It would span some 1,210 kilometers (750 miles) and reach depths of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) below sea level.