ajc logo
X

Greece: Rescue operation for hundreds on drifting boat

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Greek authorities say a major rescue operation is underway off the coast of the southern island of Crete after a boat believed to be carrying hundreds of migrants lost steering and was drifting in rough seas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a major rescue operation is underway off the coast of the southern island of Crete after a boat believed to be carrying hundreds of migrants lost steering and was drifting in rough seas.

The coast guard said Tuesday that passengers on the boat had made a distress call to an emergency number during the night to alert authorities. According to the passengers, there were around 400-500 people on board the vessel, the coast guard said, but added that the figure could not immediately be confirmed.

A Greek navy frigate, two Italian fishing vessels, a tanker and two cargo ships were participating in the rescue operation, but the strong winds and rough seas meant it had not been possible to transfer any of the passengers from the stricken vessel by the morning, the coast guard said.

It was not immediately known where the boat carrying the migrants had set sail from, what its intended destination was or what the nationalities of those on board were.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys, with most attempting to reach Greece from neighboring Turkey or taking a longer route to Italy.

Editors' Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case5h ago

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Channel 2 Action News

Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
9h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac
12h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site
3m ago
Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
27m ago
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
5h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top