X

Greece: More than 80 migrants rescued from capsized fishing vessel

National & World News
19 minutes ago
A large search and rescue operation has been launched off the southern coast of Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large search and rescue operation has been launched off the southern coast of Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized, authorities said.

More than 80 people have been rescued following the nighttime incident that occurred early Wednesday some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport and an air force helicopter were taking part in the search for others believed to be missing.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a U.S.-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

___

Follow AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges6h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
6h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
12h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

An Amazon rainforest rite of passage in threatened territory
5m ago
A's fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell
12m ago
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
14h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
14h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top