Greece heads to new election, after conservatives fail to clinch majority despite landslide win

“Imagine an all-powerful, unaccountable ruler-prime minister if these (current) results are repeated,” he told reporters outside the president’s official residence.

“In its first four years in power, this government demonstrated that it has no respect for the rule of law, democracy or political pluralism ... so the big picture is the need to prevent having a murky, unaccountable, hegemonic and arrogant government.”

Under an official allocation announced Tuesday, New Democracy won 146 seats in the 300-member parliament, five shy of a governing majority. Syriza had 71, followed by Pasok with 41 the Greek Communist Party with 26, and the nationalist Hellenic Solution with 16. The Pasok leader, Nikos Androulakis, will later on Tuesday formally receive the third and final invitation to try and form a government. But he cannot put forward a viable proposal without the support of the first or second party which has already been ruled out. Sunday's elections were held under a system of proportional representation applied for the first time in more than three decades. The next ballot will see election rules revert to a pro-majority system, handing the winning party a so-called election bonus of up to 50 seats. The date of the next election will depend on a number of procedural issues, most important of which are the assembly and disolution of the newly-elected parliament.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP