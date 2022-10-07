Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants

“The root of this problem is the boats leaving the Turkish coastline,” he said. “And there is no doubt that Turkey, if it wants to, can do more to tackle this problem.”

Turkey maintains that Greece puts migrants' lives at risk with reckless interceptions of boats at sea.

The International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, says that before the latest incidents off Lesbos and Kythira, it had recorded 237 people as dead or missing while attempting to cross the eastern Mediterranean Sea route so far this year, out of a total of 1,522 migrants dead or missing in the Mediterranean.

"We have witnessed another two tragedies in the Mediterranean. People desperate for safety and better lives are risking everything in fatal journeys,” Gianluca Rocco, head of the IOM mission in Greece, said.

“This reiterates the need to intensify international cooperation to save lives and improve rights-based pathways for safe and regular migration.”

Several hundred people joined a demonstration in the main port of Lesbos, Mytilene, late Thursday, calling on authorities in Greece and Turkey to cooperate to save lives in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Wreaths of flowers were thrown into the sea to honor the victims who died off the Lesbos coast — 16 women, a boy and an adult man, most believed to be from Somalia.

