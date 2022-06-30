BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
ajc logo
X

Greece formally requests to buy F-35 fighter jets from US

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Greece's prime minister says his country has sent a letter of request to the United States to buy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has sent a letter of request to the United States to buy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets, the country’s prime minister said Thursday, part of efforts to bolster its defense capabilities amid continuing tensions with neighboring Turkey.

Speaking to reporters in Madrid during a NATO summit, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece intended to buy a squadron of the Lockheed Martin-made F-35s, with a possible option for a second squadron.

“Part of this procedure is the sending of the Letter of Request, which has occurred in recent days,” Mitsotakis said, stressing this was the start of a lengthy process and that Athens estimated it would not take delivery of the aircraft before 2027 or 2028.

Greek officials said one squadron would consist of 20 planes.

Greece has already ordered 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets - six new and 18 previously in service with the French Air Force, as well as three French frigates.

Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey have long-running disputes over a series of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Recent quarrels have focused on the Greek islands off Turkey’s coast, with Ankara accusing Athens maintaining a military presence on the islands in breach of treaties. Greece maintains it is acting according to international law and is defending the islands in the face of Turkish hostility.

Editors' Picks
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers8h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
3h ago
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
31m ago
Abrams’ big plans would use surplus that Kemp may give back to taxpayers
7h ago
Abrams’ big plans would use surplus that Kemp may give back to taxpayers
7h ago
Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private
8h ago
The Latest
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
18m ago
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
23m ago
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83
30m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
7h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
8h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top