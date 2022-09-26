BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts save-the-world experiment
ajc logo
X

Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee 'parking lot'

National & World News
By DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Greece's migration minister says refugees recognized by individual EU nations should be allowed to live anywhere in the bloc

ATHENS (AP) — Greece on Monday urged the European Union to lift movement restrictions for refugees recognized by individual nations, accusing the bloc of applying a double standard when dealing with Ukrainians fleeing the war compared with the victims of other conflicts.

Notis Mitarachi, Greece's migration affairs minister, said a “lack of solidarity” was holding up efforts to comprehensively reform migration rules across the 27-nation bloc.

Refugees granted international protection by EU nations currently cannot take full advantage of the bloc’s provisions for free movement. But Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion of their country face fewer restrictions.

“That is not fair, and Greece will insist on that point ... the Ukrainian arrangement should apply to all refugees as long as they are officially recognized,” Mitarachi said. “Unfortunately, the EU at some point decided that countries of entry ... would be used like a parking lot for refugees who want to come to Europe.”

The EU is struggling to overcome divisions among its members over rules for refugee settlement and border protection but wants a new migration pact to be hammered out next year.

Negotiations have shifted from resettlement quotas, which many eastern European countries have rejected, to a proposed voluntary mechanism.

Mitarachi welcomed a reported proposal that refugees could be granted free movement after a three-year waiting period, but warned that resettlement was likely to remain a major sticking point.

He told reporters: “If we don’t see progress on the issue of solidarity, a (new deal) won’t make it past the EU Council or lawmakers" in the next few years.

Greece was a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees entering the EU in 2015-16, many fleeing wars in Iraq and Syria. It has since toughened its borders and built a steel wall along its land border with Turkey.

___ Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steven Senne

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league
16m ago
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
18m ago
Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation
24m ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
2h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
2h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top