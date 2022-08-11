Greece: Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks

Video released by the coast guard showed the men being transferred from the merchant ship to a coast guard boat which then transported them to Kos. There, dressed in white coveralls and wearing masks, they disembarked, many of them limping but all walking unassisted, and headed to a waiting bus.

It wasn't immediately clear why the boat sank, but weather conditions in the area were rough, with strong winds and choppy seas, authorities said.

The most common sea route for asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa has been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the area and facing persistent reports of summarily deporting new arrivals to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum, many are now attempting the much longer, and more dangerous, route directly to Italy. Greek authorities deny they carry out illegal summary deportations of asylum-seekers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants embark a vessel during a rescue operation on the Aegean Sea, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Greek authorities conducted a major search and rescue operation Wednesday for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants towards Italy sank during the night. The coast guard said 29 men were rescued 33 nautical miles (38 miles, 61 kilometers) off Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants embark a vessel during a rescue operation on the Aegean Sea, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Greek authorities conducted a major search and rescue operation Wednesday for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants towards Italy sank during the night. The coast guard said 29 men were rescued 33 nautical miles (38 miles, 61 kilometers) off Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited