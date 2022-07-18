Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said no hazardous substances were detected following a crash site inspection by army specialists from a nuclear, chemical and biological defense division.
All the dead crew members were believed to be Ukrainian nationals, Artopios said.
___
Derek Gatopoulos reported from Athens.
This drone photo shows the site where the AN-12 cargo plane crashed, in Palaiochori village near the town of Kavala, in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
This drone photo shows the site where the AN-12 cargo plane crashed, in Palaiochori village near the town of Kavala, in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A flame is seen amid debris of an Antonov cargo plane in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
A flame is seen amid debris of an Antonov cargo plane in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Debris of an Antonov cargo plane is seen in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Debris of an Antonov cargo plane is seen in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Debris of an Antonov cargo plane is seen in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Debris of an Antonov cargo plane is seen in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
