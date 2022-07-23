Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuated

The fire service said 320 firefighters in 68 fire engines, plus 6 special planes, 9 helicopters and numerous volunteers were fighting the fire, while another 200 lumberjacks were cutting firebreak paths through the forest.

Two more major fires were burning Saturday, one in a remote mountainous area in the region of Western Macedonia and another in the southern Peloponnese region, Artopoios said.

The European Union gave Greece’s forest service 72 million euros this year to help maintain forests and clear them to prevent fires from spreading.

Greece, unlike other areas in Europe, has so far avoided a heat wave this summer but temperatures have been rising. The country's hot, dry summers and strong winds have combined with the longer-term effects of climate change to increase the overall risk of forest fires.

