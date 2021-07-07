ajc logo
Greece: 4 hurt in indiscriminate knife attack, man arrested

1 hour ago
Greek authorities says four people have been hurt in a knife attack in Athens and a suspect has been arrested after he called the police

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four people were hurt in a knife attack in Athens on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested after he called the police, Greek authorities said.

Police said the attack occurred in a suburb of the capital when a man wounded passersby apparently indiscriminately with a large knife outside a grocery store.

The attack in the Zografou area of the capital left the sidewalk covered in blood. Police detained the suspect, a Greek man, after entering his basement apartment near the scene of the stabbings.

Four people were hospitalized to be treated for the knife wounds, none of which were life-threatening, authorities said.

