Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

National & World News
1 hour ago
Three migrants died and 16 have been rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.

