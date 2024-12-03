Breaking: Remaining YSL defendants acquitted of murder charges ending Georgia’s longest trial
Nation & World News

Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming

Cleanup work is nearing an end around parts of the Great Lakes region socked by lake-effect snowstorm that dropped more than a foot of snow over the weekend
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

Cleanup work was nearing an end around parts of the Great Lakes region socked by lake-effect snowstorms that dropped more than a foot of snow over the weekend, but forecasters warned another storm system could add a few more inches there later this week.

Many school districts in western Pennsylvania remained closed Tuesday as the storms were finally winding down after several days of lake-effect snow that also fell on parts of western New York, Ohio and Michigan. Those areas had been blanketed with a foot (0.3 meters) or more over the past five days. By Monday, more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow had fallen east of Lake Ontario, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews were making good progress in keeping roads open, officials said, and most travel restrictions had ended by Tuesday morning. However, drivers were still being urged to slow down and use caution. Meanwhile, a winter storm watch was in effect for parts of western Pennsylvania where a new storm could potentially drop 3 to 9 inches (8 to 23 centimeters) from late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The heavy snows in recent days was blamed for a series of fatal accidents throughout the region.

Three people died Monday morning in a crash in Iowa after a driver crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass a snowplow, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Highway 1, south of Kalona. A 2002 Buick Park Avenue was traveling south on the highway behind a snowplow. The Buick crossed into the northbound lane to pass the plow and collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Rogue.

The drivers of both vehicles and the front passenger of the Nissan were all killed on impact. Another person was injured and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the patrol’s crash report. The report did not state the severity of the injuries, or say in which vehicle the injured passenger rode.

Shoppers walk through blowing and drifting snow, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serena Schodt brushes snow off her car in Erie, Pa., Monday, Dec 2, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Terrence Yarbrough of Erie, Pa, rides his bicycle through the streets of downtown Erie, Pa, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A truck travels on interstate 90 near New York-Pennsylvania border in Ripley, N.Y., Monday, Dec 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A snowplow clears snow as the sun rises in Lowville, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lake-effect snow heading for New York state could disrupt travel and football
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What is 'lake-effect snow'? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient
Placeholder Image
Freeze warning for Southwest Georgia for Wednesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Freeze warning issued for Georgia until Sunday morning
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Small business owners brace for Trump's proposed tariffs8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street hangs near its records12m ago
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says