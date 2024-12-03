Great Lakes region braces for more snow while cleaning up after lake-effect storms

Even more snow could be on the way for places in the Great Lakes region that are still digging out after days of storms caused deadly wrecks, collapsed a barn on top of 100 cows and buried some towns under nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters).

While cleanup was continuing Tuesday around parts of western New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan — where some places saw just an inch or two of snow while others were hit with several feet — areas in New York were still seeing snowfall and a lake-effect snow warning remained in effect into Tuesday evening. Some spots could get another 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Layers of snow piled on top of an Ohio high school caused its roof to partially collapse while the building was closed over the weekend. School officials near Ashtabula found more damage on Monday, saying it would take weeks to repair and that they were making plans to move classes elsewhere.