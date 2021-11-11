Great-grandson of famed Lakota chief Sitting Bull identified through DNA

The new DNA sequencing method used in the Sitting Bull case opens the possibilities for people to learn whether they are direct descendants of kings like Henry V, who died centuries ago, or of famous historical figures like outlaw Jesse James. It could also help solve cold cases that might have earlier seemed hopeless because the physical evidence had deteriorated.

“The method can handle what previous methods couldn’t handle,” said Eske Willerslev, one of the lead authors of the study, which was published in Science Advances on Wednesday. “It can work on very, very tiny amounts of DNA, and it can go back further generations.”

The research opens the possibilities, he said, for people to learn whether they are direct descendants of kings like Henry V, who died centuries ago, or of famous historical figures like outlaw Jesse James. It could also help solve cold cases that might have earlier seemed hopeless because the physical evidence had deteriorated, Willerslev said. It could even help solve cases that are centuries old, he said.

Nephews of Richard III

Willerslev said it was possible, for example, that the methodology could help solve one of England’s most confounding cold cases: the fate of the two young nephews of Richard III, who was accused of ordering them killed so he could assume the throne in 1483. The boys disappeared that year.

Nearly 200 years later, skeletal remains of two people were found in the Tower of London, but they were never identified. Willerslev said the methodology used on Sitting Bull’s hair could be used on those remains, assuming that relatives of Richard III were alive and could be tracked down.

Man wants to relocate remains

LaPointe said that for him the DNA confirmation might bolster his campaign to exhume and rebury the leader’s remains.

“We’re going to put him somewhere else where he will be respected,” he said.

LaPointe said his mother told him and his three sisters who their great-grandfather was when they were children. In 2007, that oral history was verified by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, which concluded that LaPointe and his sisters were the only living relatives of Sitting Bull. The same year, the museum returned to the family a lock of hair and wool leggings that an Army doctor had taken from Sitting Bull’s body after he was fatally shot by tribal police in 1890.

Battle of the Little Bighorn

Sitting Bull was the leader of the Hunkpapa Lakota. For years, he fought the U.S. Army as the federal government encroached on tribal lands. One of his most famous battles was against Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s army, which was defeated in 1876 in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Sitting Bull surrendered to the U.S. government in 1881 and was allowed to live in the Standing Rock Reservation.

Caption Sitting Bull was shot to death in 1890 during a botched arrest and buried at Fort Yates in North Dakota. Credit: File Photo Credit: File Photo

He later toured briefly with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, but an agent in charge of the reservation feared that he was planning another resistance campaign and moved to arrest him in 1890. Sitting Bull was shot to death during the botched arrest and buried at Fort Yates in North Dakota.

Mystery surrounds remains

Whether his remains are still there has been disputed.

The town of Mobridge, South Dakota, said on its website that in 1953, a group of businessmen along with a descendant of both Sitting Bull and one of the Native American officers who arrested the chief moved his remains to the southern portion of the Standing Rock Reservation overlooking the Missouri River.

LaPointe said he thinks his great-grandfather’s remains lie there.

Over the decades, the site has been neglected, LaPointe said, and whenever he has gone to visit, the area has reeked of urine and been littered with broken beer bottles and used condoms.

“People went up there to party,” he said.

Petition to test bones

LaPointe said he planned to petition the state to let him exhume the remains at Standing Rock so that the bones could be tested for DNA to confirm they are Sitting Bull’s.

Jon Eagle, the tribal historic preservation officer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said removing Sitting Bull’s remains would be a great affront.

“We protect them; we don’t dig them up and move them,” he said. “That really violates our spiritual beliefs.”

LaPointe said he was undeterred by those concerns. He said he did not know where Sitting Bull’s remains would eventually be interred, but if he was allowed to have them exhumed, they would not stay in Mobridge.

“We’re not putting him back in that hole again,” he said. “They can say whatever they want.”