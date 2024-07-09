Great-grandmother who just finished radiation treatments for breast cancer wins $5M lottery prize

A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won $5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket that she only bought because a scheduled family trip didn't go as planned.

Donna Osborne, 75, scored the big prize last month when she bought a $50 “Monopoly Own It All” ticket while buying gas at a convenience store in Lancaster County, where she lives. Osborne said she had previously bought a $5 lottery ticket that won her $50, so she used that money to get another ticket.

“I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida,” Osborne said. “If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!”