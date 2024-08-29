Great Britain para archer Jodie Grinham balances competition, motherhood and pregnancy

Grinham will return Saturday for the elimination round which allows her rest from competition Friday. After having a minor scare earlier in the week the rest is luxurious. On Monday she had taken a trip to the hospital as the baby had stopped moving. Her doctors assured her everything looked normal and the baby was healthy. She said her doctor knew there was no point in asking her to rest now, but begged that once she finished competing to rest from everything.

For Grinham, medaling in Paris is not just for herself. She said she hopes to set an example of female strength by bringing home the hardware.

“I want to be a mother and an athlete,” Grinham said. “I’m not willing to sacrifice either of them but at home I am mummy."

Balancing her passion and responsibilities has been rewarding but nonetheless, taxing, she said. With her partner Christopher Greenan, she says they have learned the importance of separating family from work, which Grinham said allows for more time with her 2-year-old son Christian.

“​​If I have, like, mummy hat and athlete hat, and if I’m in athlete mode, then that is it,” Grinham said. “You know, I am in an athlete mindset.”

Grinham previously earned the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with partner John Stubbs in the mixed team compound and placed 10th in the individual competition.

She will compete next on Saturday in the elimination round for the women’s individual compound open and the mixed quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.

Ana Escamilla is a student in the undergraduate certificate program in the Carmical Sports Media Institute at the University of Georgia. ___

