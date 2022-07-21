Gray pitches 6 innings as Rangers beat reeling Marlins 8-0

BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
Texas Rangers' Jon Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Texas Rangers' Jon Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0 on Thursday.

García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide. Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times.

The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.

Miami also tied a club record with its ninth consecutive game without a home run. Marlins teams in 1993 and 2019 had similar droughts.

Gray (7-4) struck out five and walked two. Matt Moore, Matt Bush and Dennis Santana each got three outs, finishing the Rangers' seven-hitter.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rejoined the team in Miami after appearing in the All-Star Game. But he got the day off.

Texas jumped in front on consecutive RBI singles by Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Helm and García in the third. García added a two-run shot in the fifth, driving the first pitch from Miami starter Pablo López over the wall in right for his 16th homer.

López (6-5) was lifted after five innings. The right-hander was charged with five runs and five hits.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rangers recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock and sold the contract of outfielder Zach Reks to the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. Reks was designated for assignment Saturday.

The Marlins placed right-hander Elieser Hernández (undisclosed) on the injured list and recalled right-hander Tommy Nance from Triple-A Jacksonville.

ANOTHER MIAMI VISIT

The clubs originally were scheduled to meet in a three-game series. But the schedules were altered after the lockout ended in March, and the Rangers will make a separate trip to Miami. The additional two games will be a day-night doubleheader Sept. 12.

BERRY GOOD

Jacob Berry, Miami’s top pick and the sixth-overall selection in the 2022 draft Sunday, took batting practice and fielded grounders prior to the game. The Marlins already signed the infielder to a contract and will assign him to a minor league club soon.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: INF-OF Brad Miller (neck strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement) will make a rehab start Thursday in Arizona.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) is scheduled to throw four innings Friday at Jacksonville. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled for a rehab outing on Friday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Oakland.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (1-3, 3.70 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Pittsburgh.

Texas Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran leaps to catch a throw as Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is unable to catch a foul ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez catches a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Baseball fans look on during the first inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

