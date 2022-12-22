Grant Wahl's life celebrated at New York City gathering

Wahl's rebuke of retiring Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril in the Daily Princetonian in 1996 was recalled as an early sign of Wahl's moral backbone and his 2002 SI cover story on LeBron James as an example of his prescience. Later in his career, Wahl advocated LGBTQ rights and criticized FIFA and Qatar's government for their treatment of migrant workers.

Wahl stayed at SI until he was fired in 2021 during a time of the magazine's retrenchment, then started his own website. Wahl also had a Planet Fútbol podcast.

“Grant’s effort to be Anthony Bourdain of soccer without ever trying heroin," said Joel H. Samuels, dean of the University of South Carolina’s College of Arts and Sciences, host of the celebration, a friend from Princeton days and the officiant at Wahl's wedding.

“It was not easy to be Grant’s editor even then,” Samuels said of their Princeton days. ”Every word that Grant Wahl wrote was gold. And I know that’s true for all of you writers, but for Grant, he would push back on any word we wanted to edit, ever."

New Yorker editor David Remnick, who taught Wahl at Princeton, recorded a video tribute. Among the speakers were three of Wahl's colleagues from Sports Illustrated: Alexander Wolff, L. Jon Westheim and Mark Mravic. The celebration included video of Wahl speaking and photos of many of his SI cover stories.

Wolff recalled “the high pitch his voice took on when he recounted an absurdity committed by some blazer-wrapped buffoon of world soccer.”

“In the past week, some have called our love epic. Was it an epic love story?” Gounder said. “I suppose it depends on what you mean. We had to overcome obstacles. I wasn’t a sports fan, which confused many of our friends when we first got together."

“Ït was hard at times sharing Grant with the rest of the world," she added. ”Until this past week, I didn’t realize just how much he’s shared of himself with all of you."

