Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU

South Carolina State is the only HBCU in the country to offer a four-year nuclear engineering program. In June, the Department of Energy awarded more than $2.85 million aimed at nuclear and particle physics research trainee programs for students at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.

S.C. State is often a popular stop for national-level Democrats campaigning in South Carolina, thanks in part to the area’s heavily Black and Democratic electorate, as well as its connection to Clyburn, the state's sole congressional Democrat and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.

But Republicans, including former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, have also toured the nuclear research facilities, with Haley stopping by the school in April in one of her first public appearances since moving back to her home state and possibly ramping up for a future run at higher office.

At Clyburn's behest, Biden gave the December commencement address to S.C. State graduates, saying he would be "proposing historic investment to create and expand HBCU programs in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, engineering and health care."

