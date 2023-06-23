X

Granddaughter calls her picture book a 'love letter' to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
28 minutes ago
The 15-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is collaborating on a picture book tribute to the late civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King

NEW YORK (AP) — The 15-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is collaborating on a picture book tribute to the late civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Yolanda Renee King's “We Dream a World,” with illustrations by award-winning artist Nicole Tadgell, will be published by Scholastic next Jan. 2.

“I’m excited to share this love letter in his honor. This book lets every child rediscover my grandparents’ dream,” Yolanda Renee King, herself a social justice advocate, said in a statement Friday.

The book's release date is timed shortly before what would have been Martin Luther King's 95th birthday. He was assassinated in 1968, 40 years before his granddaughter was born.

Scholastic is describing the book as a “call for unity and equality.”

The publisher says "the book’s narrative expresses Yolanda’s deep love for her grandparents, while also speaking to children everywhere about her hopes for a new future, as expressed through her call-and-response affirmation that brings thunderous participation at her public speeches and addresses: “Spread the word! Have you heard? We are going to be a new generation!”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy Allen Welty-Green

Credit: Courtesy Allen Welty-Green

EXCLUSIVE | The Dancer: An unexpected finale9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

One year after Roe overturned, no action in Congress on abortion
2h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Slavery leader’s Black, white heirs unbury the past at Georgia estate
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Young Thug drops new album from jail
7h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Paris climate summit ends without a deal on global tax on shipping
12m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street points lower in premarket as rate hike anxiety carries...
17m ago
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy Patricia Murphy

AJC's Patricia Murphy setting out for another Georgia Politics Road Trip
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
20h ago
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top