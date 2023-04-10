X

Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
A grand jury in Ohio will hear evidence this week to decide whether police officers should face criminal charges in the shooting of Jayland Walker

A grand jury in Ohio will hear evidence this week to decide whether police officers should face criminal charges in the shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man whose death sparked protests in Akron last summer.

Eight officers fired dozens of rounds at Walker following a car and foot chase. Police said it began when they tried to pull him over for minor equipment violations and he failed to stop, then fired a shot from his car 40 seconds into the pursuit.

Police body camera video showed Walker eventually bailed from his slowly moving car while wearing a ski mask and ran into a parking lot, where pursuing officers opened fire. A county medical examiner said Walker was shot at least 40 times. A handgun, loaded magazine and wedding ring were found on the driver's seat of the car.

Walker's family called it a brutal and senseless shooting of a man who was unarmed at the time and whose fiancee recently died. Police union officials said the officers thought there was an immediate threat of serious harm and that their actions were in line with their training and protocols.

Authorities say Walker made a threatening gesture before he was shot, but the body camera footage from June 27 did not clearly show that. Police chased Walker for about 10 seconds before officers fired from multiple directions in a burst of shots that lasted 6 or 7 seconds.

After taking over the investigation last summer at the request of Akron police, prosecutors with the Ohio attorney general’s office will present the case to the grand jury this week.

City leaders have been meeting with community leaders, church groups, activists and business owners ahead of the grand jury meeting while also preparing for potential protests.

The city is considering setting up a designated protest zone downtown outside the city hall building, where workers already have put plywood over the first-floor windows. There's also temporary fencing around the county courthouse.

“We're not anticipating violence, but we’re preparing for anything,” said Stephanie Marsh, a city spokesperson. “We don’t know how folks are going to feel and how they're going to react.”

Walker's death received widespread attention from activists, including from the family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker's family called for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. The department responded by saying it was monitoring the case.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New Gwinnett commissioner is outnumbered but undaunted1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb police: Man shot at car wash dies after being driven to Popeyes
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mickelson, Spieth final-round pairing proved to be entertaining
8h ago

Opinion: Affirmative action ban may widen debate on college admissions
53m ago

Opinion: Affirmative action ban may widen debate on college admissions
53m ago

Credit: Evan Cobb/The New York Times

The Jolt: Chicago makes one last push as DNC 2024 decision looms
28m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
12m ago
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania to seek 4th term
12m ago
In mass rally, Israeli settlers march to West Bank outpost
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
15h ago
Photos: Follow the leader(s) - tracking Rahm and Koepka in final round
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top