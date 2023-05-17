Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

Still, the unsealed court documents do not appear to suggest a motive, nor whether the killer had specifically targeted any of the victims. It’s also not clear if prosecutors believe Kohberger had met any of the victims before the night they died.

Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves were friends and members of the university’s Greek system, and the three women lived together in the rental home just across the street from campus. Chapin — Kernodle’s boyfriend — was there visiting on the night of the attack. The killings left many of their classmates and residents of Moscow reeling with grief and fear.

Under Idaho law, felony criminal charges generally take one of two routes in court. Most often, a prosecutor files charges and the defendant is brought before a magistrate court to hear them and be advised of their rights. Then the prosecutor must convince the magistrate judge that there is enough evidence against the defendant to justify moving the case forward to the district court level. If the magistrate judge doesn't believe there is enough evidence, the case can be dismissed or reduced to less serious charges.

The other route is less-used in Idaho. It involves the prosecutor presenting the evidence to a grand jury — which meets in secret and without a judge present. The grand jury then decides if the defendant should be charged and exactly which charges the defendant should face. If the grand jury decides it is warranted, they indict the defendant on charges and the case goes directly to district court.

It's unlikely that the public will find out exactly what happened in the grand jury proceedings for Kohberger. State law doesn't allow anyone to be present except those directly involved in the grand jury process, such as the jurors, the prosecuting attorney and any witnesses.

Even once the grand jury is completed, the jurors aren't allowed to talk about what was said and done unless they are ordered to do so by the court. Any recordings or records made of the proceedings are sealed and only a district judge can share them with a defendant or the attorneys involved in the case.