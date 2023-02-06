X
Grammys rebound from COVID years, reach 12.4 million viewers

National & World News
24 minutes ago
An estimated 12.4 million people watched the Grammys on Sunday either on CBS or the Paramount+ streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 12.4 million people tuned in to watch stars Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny perform at the Grammy Awards, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history.

That's up from the pandemic-affected broadcasts of the last two years, the Nielsen company said on Monday. Live viewership was 8.8 million in 2021 and 8.9 million in 2022.

While the Grammys bounced back, it didn't reach the viewership levels of pre-COVID days. Music's showcase night was seen by 18.7 million people in 2020.

Live television viewership has declined across-the-board over the past few years, with pro football one of the few events to buck the trend.

There was no immediate estimate of how viewing broke down between CBS and its sister streaming service, Paramount+, which also covered the awards. The number is likely to increase slightly when delayed viewing is counted later.

