BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
X

Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
More change is afoot at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show in 2024: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.

In addition, two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which means that all Grammy voters can participate in selecting the winners: producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical, the latter of which was first introduced this year.

Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the "Big Four" awards: best new artist, as well as album, record, and song of the year. Grammy voters are eligible to vote in general categories, as well as up to ten categories across three genre fields — and are instructed only to vote in their area of expertise. The changes to those two categories reflect an evolving music industry, where songwriters and producers have become increasingly celebrated for their contributions.

The new best African music performance category will highlight “regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions,” according to a Recording Academy press release, including genres like “Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz.”

The best pop dance recording category is defined by “up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement" and recordings that “feature strong rhythmic beats and significant electronic-based instruments with an emphasis on the vocal performance, melody and hooks.” Dance remixes do not apply.

And finally, the best alternative jazz album category will spotlight alternative jazz albums that blend genre, hybridizing jazz and other musical styles including “R&B, Hip-Hop, Classical, Contemporary Improvisation, Experimental, Pop, Rap, Electronic/Dance music, and/or Spoken Word.”

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement.

“By introducing these three new Categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists," he said. "We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these Categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks4h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
22m ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city clips record topiary, will keep ‘largest’ chicken
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, hundreds of media and crowds await former...
12m ago
NATO leader says Ukrainians are making progress and advancing against Russian forces
15m ago
Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Live updates: Trump in federal court
Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
17h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top