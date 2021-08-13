ajc logo
X

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Caption
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Credit: JULIE JACOBSON

Credit: JULIE JACOBSON

National & World News
By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind" in 1987.

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs at the Rainbow Push Coalition Labor Day Rally in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2004. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)
Caption
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs at the Rainbow Push Coalition Labor Day Rally in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2004. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)

Credit: JON C. HANCOCK

Credit: JON C. HANCOCK

FILE - Nanci Griffith, left, and John Prine perform at the Americana Music Association awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2009. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)
Caption
FILE - Nanci Griffith, left, and John Prine perform at the Americana Music Association awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2009. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)

Credit: Josh Anderson

Credit: Josh Anderson

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Caption
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Credit: JULIE JACOBSON

Credit: JULIE JACOBSON

In Other News
1
Ex-Iowa Democratic leader takes new job in New Hampshire
2
Pelosi faces new threat from Dem moderates in budget fight
3
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
4
Tropical Storm Grace may form in next 2 days, with Florida in possible...
5
Residents flee another western Mexico town amid gang fights
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top