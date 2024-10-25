Nation & World News

Grammy-winning crooner Jack Jones, known for singing 'The Love Boat' theme song, dies at 86

Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for "The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died
FILE - Loni Anderson and Jack Jones arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences headquarters in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003. Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Loni Anderson and Jack Jones arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences headquarters in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003. Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
35 minutes ago

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died. He was 86.

Jones died Wednesday night at a hospital in Rancho Mirage, California, after battling leukemia for more than two years, according to a statement from his manager, Milt Suchin.

Jones began his singing career in the 1950s and in the 1960s won two Grammy Awards for best vocal performance, one on the song “Lollipops And Roses" and one on the song “Wives and Lovers.”

He was nominated for several other Grammys in later years, including for the album "Jack Jones Paints A Tribute To Tony Bennett" in 1999.

In 1980, his “Love Boat” television show theme song rose to No. 37 on the Billboard U.S. Adult Contemporary songs chart. Jones was also a frequent guest on the popular romantic comedy show in which guest stars, ranging from Gene Kelly to Janet Jackson, would come aboard for a cruise and fall in love with one another.

A social media account for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” an American television variety show that aired for decades, posted on X on Thursday that Jones lit up the show with smooth vocals and unforgettable performances.

“His music will forever inspire us,” the post said. “Thank you for the memories, Jack. Rest in peace.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Temptations serenade Mets fans at NLCS as founder admits he roots for Dodgers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Lana Del Rey did marry alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana, document...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From Bruce Springsteen to Frank Sinatra: a century of celebrity political endorsements
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Yankees get to Guardians closer Clase again, score 2 runs in 9th to win 8-6 and take 3-1...
The Latest
Prosecutors seek resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in 1989 killings of their...5m ago
The Dodgers and Yankees are ready for the starriest World Series in decades35m ago
USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 4352m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...