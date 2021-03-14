Grammy family: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy win early awards

Jay-Z has never won a top award, and he and his wife join a list of mostly Black performers who have been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and more.

This year The Weeknd was the one who was snubbed. Despite having the biggest hit of 2020 with “Blinding Lights” and a top-selling, multi-hit album, he didn’t earn any nominations. He’s won three Grammys so far — only in the R&B categories — but he’s vowed to boycott the Grammys because he doesn’t agree with how the Recording Academy selects its winners.

Still, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” could become the second hip-hop song to win record of the year.

Taylor Swift could make history too and become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020 — the folky, alternative adventure “folklore” — is competing for the top honor, an award she first won in 2010 for “Fearless,” her breakthrough that helped establish her as a bona fide pop star even though she sang country music. She won again in 2016 for “1989,” her first full-length pop album that dominated the charts with a bounty of hits.

Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon are some of the male performers who have won album of the year three times. Producers or engineers have also won the award three times, including Phil Ramone, Ryan Tedder, David Foster, Bob Ludwig, Serban Ghenea and others. The only person to win the prize four times is mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who died in 2017.

Other women who could make history Sunday include Megan Thee Stallion, who could also become the first female rapper to win best rap song. The Houston rapper, along with D Smoke, Chika and Doja Cat, could also become the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist. Their competition includes Kaytranada — who won two honors during the pre-ceremony — Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus and Ingrid Andress, who could become just the fourth act from country music to win.

Grace Potter has the chance of being the first female performer to win best rock album in over two decades, and sister trio HAIM, the first all-female rock band nominated for album of the year.

Though 84 awards will be handed out — roughly 10 during the live telecast and the rest during the pre-ceremony — viewers are most likely watching for the performances.

About two dozen acts will hit stages in downtown Los Angeles, including Swift, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Doja Cat.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which will air on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists competing with Swift for album of the year include Coldplay, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jhené Aiko, HAIM, Black Pumas and Jacob Collier, who picked up a win during the pre-ceremony.

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year and pop vocal album for "1989" and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

This combination of photos shows cover art for Grammy nominees for Album of the Year, top row from left, “Chilombo,” by Jhené Aiko; “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” by Black Pumas; “Everyday Life,” by Coldplay; “Djesse Vol. 3,” by Jacob Collier; bottom row from left, “Women In Music Pt. III,” by HAIM; “Future Nostalgia,” by Dua Lipa; “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” by Post Malone; and “folklore,” by Taylor Swift. (Def Jam/ATO/Parlophone-Atlantic/Interscope-Decca-Hajanga/Columbia Records/Warner/Republic/Republic via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - BTS performs during the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. The group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy awards, pitting their hit against hits from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. BTS will also perform during the show, airing on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020. Swift will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center in New York. Jay-Z made this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Scott Roth Credit: Scott Roth

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, the Weeknd performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd had the No. 1 song of 2020 but “Blinding Lights” was not nominated for a Grammy Award. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Matt Sayles Credit: Matt Sayles

FILE - The Weeknd poses in the press room with the awards for best R&B performance for "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" and best urban contemporary album for "Beauty Behind The Madness" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016. The Weeknd had the No. 1 song of 2020 but “Blinding Lights” was not nominated for a Grammy Award. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Doja Cat accepts the award for favorite female soul/R&B artist at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2020. Dr. Luke, the controversial music producer and hitmaker rose to the top of the Billboard charts with Doja Cat’s ubiquitous funk-pop jam “Say So.” Embattled in a major lawsuit with Kesha, he appeared as Tyson Trax on the Grammy ballot for “Say So," which he produced and co-wrote. The hit tune is competing for record of the year, where he is contention as the song’s producer. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Sisters, from left, Este, Alana and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM pose together for a portrait in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jack Plunkett Credit: Jack Plunkett

FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Owen Sweeney Credit: Owen Sweeney

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Eric Jamison Credit: Eric Jamison

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women's representation in the music industry.. The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez