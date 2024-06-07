Graffiti with images and messages referencing Ukraine appear on Paris buildings near Parliament

PARIS (AP) — Unusual spray-painted images and messages with references to Ukraine appeared on the streets of Paris on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital.

It was unclear who sprayed the graffiti that has appeared on several buildings in central Paris near the Parliament complex and various government ministries. Some depicted coffins with stenciled signs in French that say “A French soldier in Ukraine.” Others include a sign that says in Ukrainian “Return the elections back to Ukrainians.”

It was the latest of several strange incidents in recent months worrying French authorities as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games in 50 days.