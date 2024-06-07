Nation & World News

Graffiti with images and messages referencing Ukraine appear on Paris buildings near Parliament

Unusual spray-painted images and messages with references to Ukraine have appeared on the streets of Paris as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital
A graffiti reading "Return the elections to the Ukrainians", in Ukrainian, is seen in Paris Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. Unusual spraypainted images and messages with references to Ukraine have appeared on the streets of Paris on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital.(AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A graffiti reading "Return the elections to the Ukrainians", in Ukrainian, is seen in Paris Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. Unusual spraypainted images and messages with references to Ukraine have appeared on the streets of Paris on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital.(AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)
20 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Unusual spray-painted images and messages with references to Ukraine appeared on the streets of Paris on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital.

It was unclear who sprayed the graffiti that has appeared on several buildings in central Paris near the Parliament complex and various government ministries. Some depicted coffins with stenciled signs in French that say “A French soldier in Ukraine.” Others include a sign that says in Ukrainian “Return the elections back to Ukrainians.”

It was the latest of several strange incidents in recent months worrying French authorities as Paris prepares to host the Olympic Games in 50 days.

Three people were detained and released Monday after they allegedly placed five coffins at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, a Paris landmark that will feature prominently in the upcoming games.

Last month, graffiti showing red hands appeared on the Holocaust Memorial in Paris.

And in October, soon after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, stencils of blue Stars of David appeared on Paris buildings. French authorities accused Russian security services of stirring up controversy around the stars.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said both incidents involved people paid to destabilize and drive wedges in French society.

The Russian Embassy in Paris denied any Russian involvement.

Graffiti showing a coffin and reading "A French soldier in Ukraine" in Paris Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. Unusual spraypainted images and messages with references to Ukraine have appeared on the streets of Paris on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the French capital. (AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under Atlanta bridges shape new paths

Southern Baptists expected to reaffirm ban of women in pastoral roles

Credit: TNS

Housing sales sluggish in late spring, held back by high mortgage rates

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime
The Latest
THE LATEST
Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in central Gaza a day after attack on UN-run school
6m ago
Freedom of expression groups urge Vietnam to free critical journalist reportedly detained...
6m ago
Women and children of Gaza are killed less frequently as war’s toll rises, AP data...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: WAGA-TV

Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations