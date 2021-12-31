Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Grady scores 23 as Kentucky beats Smith, High Point 92-48

Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives near High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives near High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

National & World News
By STEVE McCLAIN, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
Kellan Grady spoiled Tubby Smith’s return to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady spoiled Tubby Smith's return to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point on Friday.

Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018.

Kentucky honored Smith with a raised jersey in Rupp, but it wasn't very hospitable during the game.

Grady finished with 23 points. TyTy Washington had 15 points and nine assists for the Wildcats (11-2), and Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Kentucky shot 58% from the field in the first and led 43-25 at the break. High Point closed to 47-34 on Zach Austin's 3-pointer with 17:14 left, but Grady responded with three more 3s to help the Wildcats pull away.

Austin and John-Michael Wright each had 12 points and six rebounds for High Point (6-8).

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky went 18 for 31 from 3-point range. Grady was 7 for 10, and Washington went 3 for 5. The starters left the game with about 10 minutes left, giving the Wildcats some rest.

UP NEXT

High Point opens Big South Conference play at home against Winthrop on Wednesday.

Kentucky faces a challenging SEC road opener on Tuesday at No. 16 LSU.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while pressured by High Point's Zack Austin (55) and Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while pressured by High Point's Zack Austin (55) and Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while pressured by High Point's Zack Austin (55) and Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

caption arrowCaption
High Point head coach Tubby Smith directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

High Point head coach Tubby Smith directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
High Point head coach Tubby Smith directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

caption arrowCaption
Seven month old Scotland Smith, right, and her cousin Ross Smith cheer for their grandfather, High Point head coach Tubby Smith and his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between High Point and Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. Before the game Smith was honored with a jersey retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Seven month old Scotland Smith, right, and her cousin Ross Smith cheer for their grandfather, High Point head coach Tubby Smith and his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between High Point and Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. Before the game Smith was honored with a jersey retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
Seven month old Scotland Smith, right, and her cousin Ross Smith cheer for their grandfather, High Point head coach Tubby Smith and his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between High Point and Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. Before the game Smith was honored with a jersey retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots near High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots near High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots near High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
8m ago
Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues
9m ago
Party like it's 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year's Eve
10m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top