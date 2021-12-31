Grady scores 23 as Kentucky beats Smith, High Point 92-48

Austin and John-Michael Wright each had 12 points and six rebounds for High Point (6-8).
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky went 18 for 31 from 3-point range. Grady was 7 for 10, and Washington went 3 for 5. The starters left the game with about 10 minutes left, giving the Wildcats some rest.
UP NEXT
High Point opens Big South Conference play at home against Winthrop on Wednesday.
Kentucky faces a challenging SEC road opener on Tuesday at No. 16 LSU.
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while pressured by High Point's Zack Austin (55) and Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while pressured by High Point's Zack Austin (55) and Bryant Randleman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
High Point head coach Tubby Smith directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
High Point head coach Tubby Smith directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Seven month old Scotland Smith, right, and her cousin Ross Smith cheer for their grandfather, High Point head coach Tubby Smith and his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between High Point and Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. Before the game Smith was honored with a jersey retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Seven month old Scotland Smith, right, and her cousin Ross Smith cheer for their grandfather, High Point head coach Tubby Smith and his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between High Point and Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. Before the game Smith was honored with a jersey retirement. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots near High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots near High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by High Point's Emmanuel Izunabor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
