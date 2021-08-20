Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast

The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

As the storm approached, Carlos González grabbed his 1 1/2-year-old son and ran from his home with his wife to a school-turned-shelter, using his cellphone light to find his way through darkened streets.

“The only thing I have left is what I'm wearing,” the 35-year-old construction worker said. “I knew my house wasn't going to stand it because it's made of cardboard. When the wind came I was really scared and decided to leave.”

There were no reports of deaths, but many streets were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark Thursday.

Most businesses remained closed, but the few that opened saw long lines of people waiting to buy tortillas and other food.

Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum. But he said there were no reported deaths.

One lane of the highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum was blocked by a fallen road sign. A gas station was destroyed when a large pavilion blew down, smashing two cars.

__

AP journalist Dan Christian Rojas in Cancun contributed to this report.

Caption Vehicles lay under a metallic structure brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A road sign brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace straddles a lane on a highway in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A road sign brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace lays on the side of the highway in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Palm trees and buildings are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Grace in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Palm trees are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Grace in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Locals remove debris from their homes after the passage of Hurricane Grace, in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 am, just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, hitting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and causing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A cyclist crosses a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Grace in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 am, just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, hitting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and causing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A motorcyclist crosses a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Grace in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 am, just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, hitting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and causing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A member of the National Guard walks by a school being used as a temporary shelter after Hurricane Grace blew past Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A member of the National Guard stand guard at a shelter after Hurricane Grace blew past Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Agustin Mariche begins to clear debris after a tree fell on his room, brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte