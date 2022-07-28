Gov't: US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals

"The action by the CFPB closes out a (more than five year) investigation. We are pleased to put this matter behind us,” said Lee Henderson, a spokesman for the bank.

Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal rocked the financial world half a decade ago, when the bank was found to have encouraged employees to open millions of fake accounts to meet sales goals. The scandal ruined Wells Fargo's reputation as a well-run bank through the Great Recession, led to billions of dollars worth of fines against the bank, and almost immediately led to the resignation of the bank's CEO and eventually its board of directors.

Wells has been under tight supervision by the Federal Reserve since that scandal broke, keeping the bank from growing any bigger until it fixes its workplace culture. There are no signs that the Fed plans to release Wells from its regulatory leash any time soon.

Shares of US Bancorp fell 3% in morning trading.