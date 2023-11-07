BreakingNews
Polls have opened and a sunny day is expected for voters casting ballots today

Governors' races, abortion in Ohio and Virginia's legislature are on the ballot. Follow live updates

Polls have begun to open in a few states for off-year elections that could give hints of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s critical presidential contest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Off-year elections held on Tuesday will decide governors in Kentucky and Mississippi, the fate of abortion and marijuana amendments in Ohio, legislative control in Virginia and mayoral races in two of the nation's biggest cities. Follow along for the latest updates.

What to know

The Kentucky governor's race nears the finish line after a hard-fought campaign

Mississippi voters weigh whether to replace the GOP governor with Elvis' cousin

Virginia's governor calls the state's legislative races the 'most important elections in America'

Ohio voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in their state's constitution

Polls begin to open on Election Day

Polls have begun to open in a few states for off-year elections that could give hints of voter sentiment ahead of next year's critical presidential contest.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping that his support of abortion rights will persuade voters in his Republican-leaning state to look past their skepticism of the national party and give him another term in office.

Ohio is the only state to consider a statewide abortion rights question this year. Voters there will decide whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

In Virginia, party control of the state legislature is up for grabs in what Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the "most important elections in America." The results will determine whether Republicans are empowered with full state government control or Democrats can continue serving as a bulwark against Youngkin's agenda.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
14h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower early Tuesday with little economic data on...
6m ago
The Air Force asks Congress to protect its nuclear launch sites from encroaching wind...
15m ago
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state governors agree on new measures to curb migration to...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
23h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top