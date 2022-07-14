Governor: Uvalde video 'shocking' account of police response

Abbott has not said who provided the misinformation. Renae Eze, an Abbott spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday that it came from a briefing in which “different accounts were spun” by a room of law enforcement and public officials. His office has not provided names.

At a Uvalde City Council meeting in June, Mayor Don McLaughlin said the briefing that preceded Abbott's inaccurate remarks was given by Victor Escalon, a regional commander with the Texas Department of Public Safety. McLaughlin has been increasingly critical of state police since the shooting, accusing DPS leaders of minimizing the involvement of their own troopers and deflecting blame on local officers.

The department's officials do not dispute that Escalon led the briefing but said it was based on information provided by local law enforcement. Agency spokesman Travis Considine said those in the room included McLaughlin, Uvalde School District police Chief Pete Arredondo and officials from Uvalde police, the local sheriff's department and the Border Patrol. All "were present at the briefing and had the opportunity to clarify anything they deemed inaccurate," Considine said in an email Thursday.

Considine said it was not until Texas Rangers, a division of the Department of Public Safety, began their investigation that discrepancies emerged.

An investigative committee led by Texas lawmakers is expected to release findings Sunday about the slow law enforcement response after interviewing more than 40 witnesses over the past several weeks. The U.S. Justice Department and Texas Rangers also have launched separate investigations that are ongoing.

“The families of the victims deserve to know what happened. And they will know what happened," Abbott said.

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.