Governor: Three wounded as drone strikes building in Russian border city

Updated 42 minutes ago
A Russian regional governor says three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in central Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in central Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, regional governor Alexander Gusev reported on Friday morning.

In a Telegram post, Gusev said that the residents were hurt by shards of glass from broken windows, and received help on the spot. Russian state media published photos showing a high-rise apartment block with some of its windows blown out and damage to parts of its facade.

State media reports also cited the building’s administrators as saying that “several apartments were damaged” in the explosion. There was no immediate comment on who may have been behind the drone strike.

