Governor: Russians gaining foothold in pivotal Ukraine city

Taking Lysychansk would bring Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas region. Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas, where Russia has focused its offensive since pulling back from northern Ukraine and the capital, Kyiv, in the spring.

Pro-Russia separatists have held portions of both eastern provinces since 2014, and Moscow recognizes all of Luhansk and Donetsk as sovereign republics. Syria’s government said Wednesday that it would also recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of the two areas.

The leader of neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally, claimed Saturday that Ukraine fired missiles at military targets on Belarusian territory several days ago but all were intercepted by an air defense system. President Alexander Lukashenko described the alleged strike as a provocation and noted that no Belarusian soldiers were fighting in Ukraine.

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian military.

Belarus hosts Russian military units and was used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion. Last week, just hours before Lukashenko was to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian long-range bombers fired missiles on Ukraine from Belarusian airspace for the first time.

Lukashenko has so far resisted efforts to draw his army into the war. But during their meeting, Putin announced that Russia planned to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M missile system and reminded Lukashenko that his government depends on economic support from Russia.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers attend their positions, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers attend their positions, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen take cover in a shelter at their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen prepare to go on duty to their positions at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen prepare to go on duty to their positions at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman runs to take a new position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman runs to take a new position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen guard their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen guard their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman changes his position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman changes his position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen speak in the shelter at their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen speak in the shelter at their position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka