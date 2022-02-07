Governor ending New Jersey's school mask mandate

The omicron fueled winter surge seems to be fading in most part of the United States.

The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined 24% since mid-January to about 111,000. New cases per day have also dropped by more than a half-million since mid-January, when they hit a peak of more than 800,000. Cases have been declining in 47 states in the last two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths are still running high at more than 2,400 per day on average, the most since last winter, reflecting a lag between when victims become infected and when they die.

Murphy faced pressure from Republicans and some parents who have held rallies at the statehouse in support of rescinding the requirement. But the governor has had support from the influential New Jersey Education Association, the state's biggest teachers union. A message seeking comment was left with the union.

Republicans claimed credit for pushing the governor to end the mandate. Murphy has said earlier that he wasn't swayed by political pressure.

“Gov. Murphy will never admit that the pressure is getting to him, but it absolutely is,” Republican Senate Leader Steve Oroho said.

News that Murphy would end the mandate was first reported by The New York Times.

___

