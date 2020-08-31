Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting

“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump tweeted Monday, a day after tweeting that the mayor was a “fool” and a “weak and pathetic Democrat mayor.”

Brown has so far declined to send the National Guard to Portland but instead announced a coalition of multiple law enforcement agencies to handle the short-term crisis. In a statement, she said right-wing groups like Patriot Prayer had come to Portland “looking for a fight" and vowed to stop more bloodshed on the city's streets.

“We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence,” she said. “But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other and working together."

Some Black community leaders were upset with the plan to put more officers on the streets. Portland police have come under fire for using tear gas against protesters and have been criticized for being overly aggressive.

“If you’re just there, the odds of getting arrested at this point are almost so high as to the point of being guaranteed,” said Shanice Clarke, one of the founders of the Black Millennial Movement and a frequent protester.

Clarke also criticized a news conference held by Wheeler on Sunday, when he engaged directly with Trump in what she called “political theater.”

The mayor needs to do more than “just showing up to a press conference and saying it’s Trump’s fault” for Black people to feel they are being listened to in Portland, she said.

Oregon state police were at protests Sunday night, supporting Portland police. Authorities arrested 29 people and declared an unlawful assembly.

State police also took over patrols in Portland in July following two weeks of massive demonstrations against the presence of federal agents in the city. This time, they will also provide local police with more than two dozen body cameras.

Local agencies who will be assisting Portland police — including sheriffs deputies from two more conservative, suburban counties — will be indemnified from any legal liability by the city under the plan and will likely have their expenses covered by Portland, Brown said.

Police have released little information about Saturday's fatal shooting, and Chief Chuck Lovell said Sunday that investigators are still gathering evidence. Earlier, the agency released a plea for any information related to the killing, including videos, photos or eyewitness accounts.

Patriot Prayer is based in Washington state and was founded in 2016. Since early 2017, its supporters have periodically come to Portland to hold rallies for Trump, ratcheting up tensions long before the national outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.

Many of the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including the federal courthouse and City Hall. In July, Trump sent more than 100 federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security to safeguard federal property — a move that instead reinvigorated the protests.

Thousands of people clashed with the federal agents each night for two weeks.

Those agents withdrew July 31 but smaller nightly protests have continued in pockets of the city. More than 600 people have been arrested since late May.

A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

A man is treated by medics after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland as a large caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell calls for an end to violence in the city during a news conference Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, a day after a demonstrator was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagher Credit: Sean Meagher

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler calls for an end to violence in the city during a news conference Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, a day after a demonstrator was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagher Credit: Sean Meagher

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

A Black L:ives Matter protester yells at a supporter of President Donald Trump during a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

A Black Lives Matter supporter holds a sign as supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 20, 2020, from Clackamas to Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein