Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Gosh! 'Napoleon Dynamite' star Jon Heder dishes out tater tots ahead of BYU's Sweet 16 game

Napoleon Dynamite served tater tots on a plate instead of stuffing them in his pocket — and threw his Sweet 16 vote behind BYU
Actor Jon Heder prepares to serve a plate of tater tots ahead of BYU's game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actor Jon Heder prepares to serve a plate of tater tots ahead of BYU's game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)
By DAN GELSTON – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Napoleon Dynamite served tater tots on a plate instead of stuffing them in his pocket — and threw his Sweet 16 vote behind BYU.

Actor Jon Heder — who starred as the tots-obsessed title character in the cult comedy classic "Napoleon Dynamite" — appeared with a tray of tots before BYU was set to play Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. Heder was set to meet with BYU's Richie Saunders, a descendant of the man who invented tater tots and made them the hottest snack during March Madness.

“I’m here to support BYU, to support tots around the world,” Heder said.

Saunders and his tots roots — his great-grandfather, F. “Nephi” Griggs, is the founder of Ore-Ida — has become one of the surprise stories during a tournament largely devoid of bracket-busting upsets. Saunders has cashed in with an endorsement deal that stuck him in advertisements, and Ore-Ida dishes out the crispy sides for free when BYU wins in March Madness.

Ore-Ida ceremonially changed its name to Ore-Richie for the length of BYU's run in the tournament in tribute to Saunders, and the company was giving away free tots nationwide from tipoff to the final buzzer of BYU's Sweet 16 game. If the Cougars win their first national championship — they are 80-1 long shots, per BetMGM Sportsbook — Ore-Ida will release a new limited-edition offering: "Richie's Tater Shots," inspired by Saunders' jumper.

Saunders became the most popular potato pitchman since Napoleon Dynamite.

In “Napoleon Dynamite,” Heder's curly-haired, socially awkward character ultimately triumphs over the high school jocks and cheerleaders because of his quirks, rather than in spite of them. The movie spawned the “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt and made Napoleon’s disgusted version of “Gosh!” into a catchphrase.

It also celebrates the unabashed love of tater tots by Napoleon, who stuffs the deep-fried nuggets into his pockets and eats them while in school.

“Napoleon, give me some of your tots,” one of his classmates barks.

Heder went on to star with Will Ferrell in “Blades of Glory” in 2007, among other movies. But no role has defined the 47-year-old actor — who wore an Ore-Ida T-shirt at the Prudential Center — quite like Napoleon Dynamite.

“I have a connection to tots that harkens back to 20 years ago," he said. “Before that time, I also went to BYU. We’re at a crossroads right now where my childhood meets my education meets my professional life. It kind of makes sense for me to return to the middle of the crossroads, to meet the devil again and make some new deals.”

That deal included a hopeful BYU victory.

“If they win,” Heder said, “I know it's because of me.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

BYU forward Richie Saunders, front right, drives to the basket as Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) defends during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders, center, drives between Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl, left, and guard Max Klesmit during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders, left, drives past Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin guard Jack Janicki, right, looks to pass the ball as Brigham Young forward Richie Saunders defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, center, shouts instructions during the first half against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/John Mersits)

Credit: AP

A handful of March Madness coaches stand out for their fashion choices amid a sea of casual attire

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard turns March Madness talk to hot dogs and salads

1h ago

At age 70, Michigan State's Tom Izzo back in the title mix at another March Madness

2h ago

The Latest

FILE - Police are investigating after several vehicles were set on fire at a Tesla service center, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)/

Credit: AP

Man accused of setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas arrested, police say

12m ago

Betty White, TV's Golden Girl, celebrated at stamp ceremony in Los Angeles

13m ago

Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game

17m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.