Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in doubt, AP source says

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has a strained left hamstring and his availability is in doubt for Game 7 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, looks to pass the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has a strained left hamstring and his availability is in doubt for Game 7 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday night because the extent of the injury has not yet been announced. Gordon clutched his hamstring late in Denver's 119-107 win over the Thunder on Thursday to tie their second-round series.

The winner advances to the Western Conference finals, where they will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The loss of Gordon would be a significant blow for the Nuggets, who typically only have three bench players they rotate into the game. Should Gordon not be able to go, Peyton Watson or Russell Westbrook could possibly start in his place.

Gordon has been an integral part of the Nuggets' run throughout the playoffs this season, which includes a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games during the first round. He's averaging a 16.8 points — his most in a postseason — and 7.3 rebounds.

The 29-year-old Gordon helped the Nuggets to their only NBA championship in 2023.

In the locker room after Thursday's game, Gordon said his hamstring was feeling, “OK.”

“Just not entirely sure what happened,” Gordon explained. “Just going to recover, see what I can do in Game 7.”

Gordon was limited to 51 games in the regular season as he dealt with a strained right calf injury and a sprained left ankle. He averaged 14.7 points.

Michael Porter. Jr. also is banged up with a sprained left shoulder.

