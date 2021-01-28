GOP's Rep. Jim Jordan won't seek Portman's US Senate seat

Six-term Rep. Bill Johnson, from heavily pro-Trump southeast Ohio, former Rep. Jim Renacci from central Ohio and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel are viewed as potential GOP candidates along with state Attorney General Dave Yost and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Renacci lost a bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2018.

Republicans have 20 seats up for reelection in 2022, compared to 14 for Democrats. Those GOP seats include presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, where Trump narrowly lost in November, and Florida, where he won by more than 3 percentage points.

Ohio, a perennial battleground for decades, has become more reliably Republican, carried by Trump by more than 8 percentage points in 2016 and 2020. Portman twice won election to the Senate by wide margins.

Tim Ryan, a 10-term Democratic representative from blue-collar eastern Ohio who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 presidential nomination, said Monday that he is weighing a Senate campaign. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a rising star who lost a 2018 primary for governor, is among others considering it.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, arrives as the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington. Portman said Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, that he won't seek reelection and plans to end a career in federal government spanning more than three decades. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

