BreakingNews
Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention
X

GOP's Moreno joins race to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Wealthy Cleveland business owner Bernie Moreno has joined the 2024 race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wealthy Cleveland business owner Bernie Moreno has joined the race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, becoming the second Republican candidate to challenge the three-term incumbent.

The 56-year-old auto dealer and technology executive filed his paperwork Monday. Moreno also ran last year for the state's open U.S. Senate seat but later dropped out of the crowded GOP primary.

Brown, a staple of Ohio politics since the 1970s, is one of just three Democratic senators up for reelection next year in a state won by former President Donald Trump. Republicans are eyeing the seat as one of their top opportunities for a pickup in 2024.

Already challenging Brown is Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns baseball's Cleveland Guardians. He also ran last year for the seat vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, but lost the GOP nomination to JD Vance, who went on to win the general election.

Trump's sway played heavily in last year's race to succeed Portman, following his two strong presidential showings in the GOP-dominated state. After consulting with the former president, Moreno left the crowded and vicious GOP primary to avoid splitting the pro-Trump candidate vote.

Moreno’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia. He made his name around Cleveland as a luxury car dealer before turning his focus to his interest in blockchain — a ledger for recording cybercurrency transactions — and his related technology company.

Nearly 60% of Moreno's campaign spending last year — about $3.8 million — came from personal funds, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign funding.

He was not always an ardent Trump supporter, having tweeted in the mid-2010s that listening to him "is like watching a car accident that makes you sick, but you can stop looking.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Diverse Georgia Legislature made for awkward moments, learning experiences
5h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
18h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
18h ago

Credit: AP

Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Leaning on faith, Louisville mourns victims of mass shooting
6m ago
Florida fight over 'baby boxes' part of bigger culture war
10m ago
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
7h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top