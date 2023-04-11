GOP's Moreno joins race to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

The 56-year-old auto dealer and technology executive filed his paperwork Monday. Moreno also ran last year for the state's open U.S. Senate seat but later dropped out of the crowded GOP primary.

Brown, a staple of Ohio politics since the 1970s, is one of just three Democratic senators up for reelection next year in a state won by former President Donald Trump. Republicans are eyeing the seat as one of their top opportunities for a pickup in 2024.