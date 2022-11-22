GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

McCarthy said he expects Mayorkas' resignation by Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes. Investigations would begin on day one, he said. “Enough is enough,” he said.

House Republicans have put border security among their top priorities — and Mayorkas among their top officials to investigate and try to remove from office, potentially through impeachment.

McCarthy has not yet secured the votes from House Republicans to become speaker, and he is working swiftly to shore up support before the vote from what is expected to be a slim, few-seat majority.

The California Republican particularly needs votes from his conservative right-flank lawmakers, who are eager to begin impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas and other Biden administration officials.

The lawmakers pledged to hold public hearings at the border to highlight the security concerns.

“Alejando Mayorkas must resign,” said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., who joined the group at the border. “And if he doesn't we will make him.”