GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs

The State Department has pushed back, saying that providing the dissent cable to the committee would threaten the integrity of the classified reporting process and the people who wrote them.

The Dissent Channel was created in 1971, in part to address U.S. diplomats’ concerns over the Vietnam War, and the State Department has held communications closely. Nearly all such cables are classified to protect the integrity of the process and the identities of dissenting Foreign Service officers. They are not generally intended for public consumption, but some have been leaked to the press, often by their authors.

At least 123 Dissent Channel cables have been sent since 1971, according to the National Security Archives at George Washington University. The vast majority of those have remained classified, and the State Department has long objected to efforts to force their release.

As a result, over the last month, the department has worked to find alternative methods to comply with a subpoena, providing McCaul's office a briefing on the contents of the cable as well as a summary of the department's official response.

But in the letter Friday, McCaul said the information the department has provided is “insufficient to satisfy the Committee’s March 28 subpoena.” He added that State has until Thursday to fully comply with the subpoena by providing access to the cable and unredacted material regarding the withdrawal.

“Should you fail to comply, the Committee is prepared to take the necessary steps to enforce its subpoena, including holding you in contempt of Congress and/or initiating a civil enforcement proceeding,” McCaul wrote.

A contempt of Congress charge would require a full committee vote before going to the House floor. With Republicans' slim majority in the chamber, it is possible the vote to hold Blinken in contempt could pass the chamber. The charge does not carry the force of prosecution, but it serves as a referral to the Department of Justice to consider charges.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.